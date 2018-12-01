Islanders' Thomas Greiss: LIkely starter Saturday

Greiss is expected to start Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Originally it was expected that Robin Lehner would get the nod after performing well in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins on Thursday, but Greiss was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday morning which is usually the indicator of who will start for the team that night. Greiss last played Monday and saved 23 of 26 shots in the Islanders 4-1 loss to the Capitals.