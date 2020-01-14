Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Likely starter Tuesday
Greiss was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss is expected to start Tuesday versus Detroit. This will be the second of back to back games for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov played poorly in the 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Greiss and Varlamov split the first half of the season evenly in net before coach Barry Trotz gave the starting job to Varlamov. Greiss will need to play well when opportunity arises if he wishes to gain a share of the starting job back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.