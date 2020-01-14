Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Likely starter Tuesday

Greiss was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss is expected to start Tuesday versus Detroit. This will be the second of back to back games for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov played poorly in the 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Greiss and Varlamov split the first half of the season evenly in net before coach Barry Trotz gave the starting job to Varlamov. Greiss will need to play well when opportunity arises if he wishes to gain a share of the starting job back.