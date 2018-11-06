Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss

Greiss stopped 32 of 35 shots and four of five shootout attempts during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Staked to a 3-1 lead after the first period, Greiss couldn't stop the Habs from chipping away at the deficit, and his teammates then gave him no support in extra time, coming up dry on all five of their shootout tries against Antti Niemi. Greiss now has a 4-2-1 record on the season to go along with his sparkling .940 save percentage through nine games.