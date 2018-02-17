Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Makes 45 saves in shutout

Greiss stopped all 45 shots he saw in a 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

This shutout came out of nowhere. Not only was this Greiss' first shutout of the season, but he also was coming off a pair of games where he yielded five goals in each contest. Furthermore, the Hurricanes outshot the Islanders in every period, and doubled them in shots during the first and third periods, making the shutout even less probable. Still, it's hard to get too excited about this performance. Coming into Friday, Greiss owned a .885 save percentage in 23 games this season.