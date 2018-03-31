Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Making long-awaited return Saturday
Greiss will start in goal Saturday evening against host New Jersey.
It's been a long time coming for Greiss, as a lower-body injury held him out the past 17 games. The German did dress for Friday's home contest against the Maple Leafs, though he wasn't needed as rookie Christopher Gibson went the distance despite allowing five goals on 32 shots. Greiss owns an 11-7-2 record, 3.84 GAA and .891 save percentage through 24 games this season.
