Greiss will lay claim to the crease Tuesday against the Oilers, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Isles have taken the revolving door approach in goal between Greiss and Jaroslav Halak through the early portions of the season, with neither netminder taking command of the blue paint. Greiss will attempt to take a step in the right direction Tuesday after surrendering four goals to the Avalanche in his last outing, facing a talented, young Oilers club that has surprisingly struggled to find the back of the net recently.