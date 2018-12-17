Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Minding the net Monday

Greiss will be the away goalie against the Avalanche on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss got off to a great start to the season, but he's been struggling recently. Over his last 10 starts he has a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage. That doesn't bode well for Monday, as the Avalanche rank third in goals scored per game.

