Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Minding the net Monday
Greiss will be the away goalie against the Avalanche on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss got off to a great start to the season, but he's been struggling recently. Over his last 10 starts he has a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage. That doesn't bode well for Monday, as the Avalanche rank third in goals scored per game.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp when needed•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against visiting Wings•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Has Isles in playoff hunt•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated puck plugger Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pulled after allowing five•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...