Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Money in the bank
Greiss made 23 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Penguins.
He's white-hot -- Greiss has won eight-straight games with sparkling ratios. He's money in the bank whenever he's in the blue paint.
