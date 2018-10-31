Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Nearly perfect in relief
Greiss stopped 12-of-13 shots during the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.
After Robin Lehner (strain) exited after the second period, Greiss took over with a 5-2 lead and held things down. The 32-year-old has been stellar as Lehner's backup this season, recording a 2.26 GAA and .933 save percentage in six appearances. The Islanders host Pittsburgh on Thursday and New Jersey on Saturday, two games that Greiss could start if Lehner is injured.
