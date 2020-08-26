Greiss replaced Semyon Varlamov late in the first period Wednesday during the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

Seeing his first game action of the postseason, Greiss was impressive and gave the Isles a chance to climb out of an early 3-0 hole, but the netminder still got stuck with the loss when Philippe Myers' shot from the point tipped off Anders Lee's stick and got by him in OT. Varlamov has been outstanding in the playoffs and isn't likely to lose his starting job after one shaky period, but with the next game of the series coming right up Thursday, Greiss could potentially make his first start while Varlamov gets a chance to clear his head.