Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Nets fourth straight victory
Greiss stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Greiss continues to roll for the Islanders, winning his fourth straight start and improving to 5-2-0 overall. He has held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all but one of his seven starts, and he now owns a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage, the latter of which would be the best of his career. Greiss and Semyon Varlamov have split the goaltending duties evenly so far, providing the Isles with a very effective tandem.
