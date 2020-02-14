Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Night in Nashville ends early
Greiss got pulled from Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Predators after allowing three goals on eight shots.
Greiss lasted all of 13 minutes, posting a .625 save percentage before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov. The loss moves Greiss' season record to 16-8-2. With three games remaining on the team's road trip, it's likely Greiss will get a chance to redeem himself in the near future.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins second straight start•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged for divisional clash•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up 15th win of 2019-20•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canucks in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.