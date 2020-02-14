Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Night in Nashville ends early

Greiss got pulled from Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Predators after allowing three goals on eight shots.

Greiss lasted all of 13 minutes, posting a .625 save percentage before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov. The loss moves Greiss' season record to 16-8-2. With three games remaining on the team's road trip, it's likely Greiss will get a chance to redeem himself in the near future.