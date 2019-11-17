Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Not talking contract

Greiss is willing to let this season play out before talking about a new contract, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss is completing a three-year $10 million contract. Greiss could be in line for quite a substantial pay raise as his 1.88 GAA and .942 save percentage will be quite sought after on the free agent market. It is however quite unlikely that Greiss will find himself back in an Islander's uniform as the team already has Semyon Varlamov under contract and will look to finally have Ilya Sorokin come over from KHL to join the team.