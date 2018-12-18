Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Notches third straight win

Greiss steered away 30 of 31 shots in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

The Islanders were outshot by a 31-20 margin but Greiss stood strong and reeled in his third win in as many games. The veteran backstop now has a 12-6-1 record with a .919 save percentage, but his backup Robin Lehner isn't railing far behind with a .912 mark.