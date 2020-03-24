Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Numbers heading in wrong direction

Greiss has a 16-9-4 record along with a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.

Those are solid numbers for a backup goaltender but far from the 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage that Greiss posted last year. Greiss will more likely than not find himself playing for a new team next season as Semyon Varlamov is signed with the Isles for three more years and Ilya Sorokin is finally expected to make his way to North America from the KHL.