Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Out again Tuesday

Greiss (lower body) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

That means Jaroslav Halak and Christopher Gibson will be the Islanders' two goalies Tuesday, though who will start is still up in the air. Not that fantasy owners have been clamoring for Greiss' return. He has a 3.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season.