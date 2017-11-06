Greiss halted 31 shots in Sunday's 6-4 home win over the Avalanche.

The German was in cruise control for most of the game, but rookie winger Alex Kerfoot potted a pair of late goals to give Greiss a paltry .886 save percentage in the victory. Still, a win is a win and now his record stands at 3-2-1 on the season.

