Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Outplayed in loss to Stars
Greiss surrendered three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
Greiss didn't have a bad game, but two penalties by the Islanders' lone goal-scorer, Mathew Barzal, led to the netminder allowing a pair of power-play tallies. Greiss has gone 3-3-0 with 15 goals allowed over his last six games. He dropped to 10-4-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .930 save percentage. If coach Barry Trotz's goalie rotation holds true in the upcoming week, Greiss would play Thursday on the road versus the Panthers.
