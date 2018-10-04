Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Patrolling blue paint Thursday

Greiss will guard the cage against the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Greiss' hold on the starting job on Long Island should probably be considered tenuous at best. The German will need to be at his best to avoid being unseated by Robin Lehner. As it is, the two netminders could be in line to splitting time in the crease this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories