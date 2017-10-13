Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Patrolling crease against Sharks
Greiss will get the starting nod for Saturday's tilt versus San Jose.
Coach Doug Weight appears to be utilizing a fully goalie split between Greiss and Jaroslav Halak. The 31-year-old Greiss remains winless this season with a 0-1-1 record and a less than stellar .885 save percentage. The Sharks have struggled to put pucks into the back of the net (2.33 goals per game), so the netminder could stand a decent chance of getting that first victory of the season.
