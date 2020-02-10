Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged for divisional clash
Greiss will take on the Capitals on Monday's road game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss will tet the nod on the first half of back-to-back games, and it's tough to get a grip on the Islanders' goaltending rotation. The 34-year-old Greiss has been solid in seven 2020 appearances, as he's posted a 4-0-2 record with a .923 save percentage. Facing the Capitals on the road is no small task, as they rank tied for sixth with 3.48 goals per home game.
