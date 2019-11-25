Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged to take on Ducks
Greiss will patrol the road crease in Monday's matchup against the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss and Semyon Varlamov will continue the even split in the blue paint. There's no reason to stop what's working, as the Islanders are 15-0-2 dating back to Oct. 12. The former sports an eight-game win streak of his own, posting a .936 save percentage and 1.96 GAA during that stretch. It's an opportune matchup for Greiss as well since the Ducks are in a cold streak, losing eight of their past nine outings.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Money in the bank•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set to start against Pens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins sixth in a row•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Not talking contract•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Philadelphia•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.