Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged to take on Ducks

Greiss will patrol the road crease in Monday's matchup against the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss and Semyon Varlamov will continue the even split in the blue paint. There's no reason to stop what's working, as the Islanders are 15-0-2 dating back to Oct. 12. The former sports an eight-game win streak of his own, posting a .936 save percentage and 1.96 GAA during that stretch. It's an opportune matchup for Greiss as well since the Ducks are in a cold streak, losing eight of their past nine outings.