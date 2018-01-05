Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Peppered in Philly

Greiss only kicked back 26 of 31 shots in Thursday's 6-4 road loss to the Flyers.

Jaroslav Halak is technically the No. 1 goalie for the Isles, but neither he nor Greiss have been viable fantasy options as they own .904 and .882 save percentages, respectively. It certainly doesn't help that two-way blueliners Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Johnny Boychuk (upper body) are unavailable due to their respective injuries, and the Islanders goalies seem to be relying too heavily on the offense to save face on any given night. New York does boast the third-ranked offense, but until Greiss and Halak start acting like some of the team's better penalty killers, it's going to be very tough to lean on either of them in fantasy hockey.