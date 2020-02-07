Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up 15th win of 2019-20

Greiss stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Greiss shut out the Kings over the final 32:51 while the Islanders scored three unanswered goals in the third period to complete the comeback. He now owns a 15-7-2 record this season. Next up are the Lightning and Greiss already owns a win over Tampa Bay this year. The team has not announced its starter for Saturday's game.