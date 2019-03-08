Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up road win in Ottawa
Greiss made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Just another day at the office for Greiss, who moves to 19-10-2 in 2018-19 after Thursday's win. The German netminder will most likely start every game until Robin Lehner (upper body) returns to full health, making Greiss a must-own and must-start until further notice. Greiss, on top of his impressive record, holds a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage. Next up is a home game versus Philadelphia on Saturday.
More News
