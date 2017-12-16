Greiss will guard the cage from the visiting Kings on Saturday evening.

Three more appearances and the German will reach 200 for his career. Greiss has crafted a respectable 93-63-22 record to supplement a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage between the Sharks, Coyotes, Penguins and Islanders, though he does only have seven shutouts to his name over eight years and counting. Facing the Kings figures to be a daunting task given that the royal club owns a plus-23 goal differential for a first-place standing in the Pacific Division.