Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Plays two shutout preseason frames

Greiss stopped all 25 shots he faced while playing the first two periods of Thursday's 2-0 preseason win over the Devils.

Greiss was sharp in the opening frame, as New York escaped with a 1-0 lead despite being out-shot 14-7. He also set aside all 11 shots he faced in the second. Greiss posted a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage in 27 appearances last season, so the Islanders are hoping this effort is the first step in a bounce-back campaign.