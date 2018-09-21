Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Plays two shutout preseason frames
Greiss stopped all 25 shots he faced while playing the first two periods of Thursday's 2-0 preseason win over the Devils.
Greiss was sharp in the opening frame, as New York escaped with a 1-0 lead despite being out-shot 14-7. He also set aside all 11 shots he faced in the second. Greiss posted a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage in 27 appearances last season, so the Islanders are hoping this effort is the first step in a bounce-back campaign.
