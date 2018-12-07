Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pulled after allowing five

Greiss gave up five goals on 21 shots before getting the hook in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Greiss was replaced by Christopher Gibson for the final 20 minutes. Kris Letang scored both of Pittsburgh's first-period goals, while two of the three pucks to elude Greiss in the second came off the stick of Phil Kessel. The German netminder's game has slipped noticeably of late -- he's 1-3-0 in his past four starts while allowing three-plus goals in five of the past eight. This dip in form has come at an inopportune time for the Islanders, as alternative option Robin Lehner is dealing with an undisclosed injury.