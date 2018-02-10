Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pulled against Red Wings
Greiss allowed five goals on 32 shots before being pulled in the third period of Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.
The German netminder has now allowed three goals or more in each of his past 12 starts and sports a crippling .885 save percentage and 4.02 GAA for the campaign. Considering how poorly the Islanders are playing in front of their goalies, regardless of his opponent, there's no way Greiss can be started with confidence at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...