Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pulled against Red Wings

Greiss allowed five goals on 32 shots before being pulled in the third period of Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.

The German netminder has now allowed three goals or more in each of his past 12 starts and sports a crippling .885 save percentage and 4.02 GAA for the campaign. Considering how poorly the Islanders are playing in front of their goalies, regardless of his opponent, there's no way Greiss can be started with confidence at this stage of the game.