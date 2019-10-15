Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Rallies for OT win

Greiss stopped 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The Isles fell into a 2-0 hole early in the third period, but Greiss kept them in the game and got rewarded when his offense scored twice in the final six minutes of regulation before Devon Toews fired home the OT winner. The veteran netminder is 2-1-0 to begin the season with a 2.28 GAA and .925 save percentage.