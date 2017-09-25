Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives starting nod Monday
Greiss will tend the twine for Monday's preseason tilt against New Jersey.
The German took the reins as the Isles' No. 1 goaltender in 2016-17, earning himself a three-year extension that he signed in January. This coming campaign will be the first that Greiss will enter as the go-to guy in goal and it will be interesting to see how he responds to the additional pressure and responsibility. Greiss is expected to play the full 60 minutes during Monday's contest.
