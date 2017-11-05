Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives Sunday's starting nod
Greiss will tend the twine for Sunday's matchup with Colorado.
The German netminder has struggled mightily in 2017-18, posting an ugly 3.70 GAA and .898 save percentage, which resulted in losing the No. 1 job to Jaroslav Halak. That said, Greiss is a much better goaltender than his numbers indicate and will get back on track sooner or later. His opponents Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche, have been filling the net of late with 15 goals scored in their past three games and present a tough test for Greiss.
