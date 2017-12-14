Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives Thursday's starting nod
Greiss will be between the pipes for Thursday's divisional clash against Columbus.
There's no other way to put it: Greiss has been horrendous this season. The German netminder allowed just one goal in a relief appearance against the Stars on Wednesday, but prior to that, the last time he had allowed fewer than three goals in a game was Nov. 11. In the time between these games, Greiss made six appearances, allowing 4.48 goals per game and owning a .870 save percentage. Despite his awful statistics, the former Shark can boast a 8-3-2 record -- though that is a direct effect of the Isles ranking second in the NHL in scoring, with 3.48 goals per game.
