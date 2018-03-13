Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Returns to practice

Greiss (lower body) returned to practice with the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss hasn't played since suffering the injury on Feb. 16. Unfortunately for him, the emergence of Christopher Gibson has likely taken away any chance for Greiss to start again anytime soon. There is even a chance that Greiss could be sent down to the AHL once he is activated off of IR if the Isles don't want to keep three goaltenders on their roster.