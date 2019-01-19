Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Road starter Friday

Greiss will patrol the road crease in Friday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss returns to the starter's crease after Robin Lehner played the last two games. After a patch of bumpy play, Greiss rebounded in his last outing with a 38-save performance against the Lightning, allowing just one goal and garnering the win. The Caps are a high-powered bunch but are on a skid with three straight losses and just four goals in that span, giving Greiss a solid opportunity to steal a win.