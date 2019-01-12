Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Scheduled to start Sunday

Greiss will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders have a back-to-back set of games on tap, with Robin Lehner getting the draw against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Greiss gets the much tougher assignment against a Lightning squad that boasts the league's top offense by means of averaging 4.09 goals per game and setting the bar extremely high on the power play with an eye-popping 30 percent conversion rate.