Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Scheduled to start Sunday
Greiss will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
The Islanders have a back-to-back set of games on tap, with Robin Lehner getting the draw against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Greiss gets the much tougher assignment against a Lightning squad that boasts the league's top offense by means of averaging 4.09 goals per game and setting the bar extremely high on the power play with an eye-popping 30 percent conversion rate.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canes•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets spot start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets hook against Sens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Surprise starter Friday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't hold on in third•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...