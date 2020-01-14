Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sees action in relief
Greiss turned aside the only shot he faced in relief of Semyon Varlamov during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Varlamov got the hook midway through the third period, but Greiss didn't get any real opportunities to change the game's momentum with some big saves. Expect Greiss to get the nod on home ice against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
