Greiss will defend the net for Saturday night's away game against the Blues, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

With the Islanders' still very much employing a goalie-by-committee approach, Greiss will make just his eighth start of the season after Jaroslav Halak got lit up for a 5-0 loss to the Stars on Friday. Greiss hasn't been particularly better though, as the German keeper shows a .879 save percentage and 3.74 GAA through his last four starts.