Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set for start in St. Louis
Greiss will defend the net for Saturday night's away game against the Blues, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
With the Islanders' still very much employing a goalie-by-committee approach, Greiss will make just his eighth start of the season after Jaroslav Halak got lit up for a 5-0 loss to the Stars on Friday. Greiss hasn't been particularly better though, as the German keeper shows a .879 save percentage and 3.74 GAA through his last four starts.
