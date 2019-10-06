Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set for start Sunday

Greiss is slated to start Sunday's home clash against Winnipeg, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

After watching from the bench for the season opener, Greiss will make his first appearance in the crease this year. The German netminder split time with Petr Mrazek last year and is expected to do more of the same in 2019-20 with Semyon Varlamov. Barring a hot run of form by either goalie, the two should see a relatively even division of labor.