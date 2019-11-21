Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set to start against Pens

Greiss was the first netminder off the ice at Thursday's morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday report, indicating he will be in action versus Pittsburgh.

Greiss will put his seven-game winning streak up against a Penguins squad that is without stars Sidney Crosby (groin) and Kris Letang (lower body). The veteran netminder has split the duties with Semyon Varlamov all season and should continue to so as long as both goalies keep performing.