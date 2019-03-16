Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set to start Saturday

Greiss led the Islanders out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Postreports. As a result, he'll be the road starter versus the Red Wings.

The Islanders have a back-to-back set of games on tap, with Robin Lehner (upper body) in line to return against the Wild on Sunday. Greiss gets the more favorable draw against a Red Wings team that has struggled to an egregious minus-53 goal differential and is trying to make do without veteran Mike Green (illness) on the blue line.