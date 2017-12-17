Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp in overtime win
Greiss made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Kings on Saturday night.
He saved the game for the Isles just 20 seconds into overtime when John Tavares blew a tire at his own blue line and allowed Anze Kopitar to break in alone. Greiss hadn't won since Nov. 24 and his peripherals are still subpar. He remains a risk any time you allow him into your blue paint despite the high-scoring offense in front of him.
