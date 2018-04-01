Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp in return to action
Greiss made 31 saves Saturday in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Greiss looked sharp despite it being his first game back in six weeks. He's now 11-8-2.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Making long-awaited return Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated for backup duty Friday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Able to practice•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Out again Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Skating with pads•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...