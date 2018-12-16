Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp when needed
Greiss made 18 saves, including six in overtime and all three in the shootout, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit.
Greiss has the Wings' number -- he has beaten them in back-to-back games and allowed just five goals in those two outings. Greiss' overall performance has been strong and he sports an 11-6-0 record. They are on the outside looking in on a playoff spot, but his strong work will keep them within spitting distance of the postseason.
