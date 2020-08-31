Greiss made 36 saves on 38 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Greiss got the nod for the second game of a back-to-back and ran with it, doing enough to help the Islanders extend their series lead to 3-1. The German goalie has played only twice in the playoffs, but he's stopped 56 of 59 shots in that span. Head coach Barry Trotz can trust Greiss to put in a good effort should Semyon Varlamov falter or suffer an injury.