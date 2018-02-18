Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sits out practice Sunday
Greiss (undisclosed) tweaked something and was unable to practice Sunday.
Greiss will be reevaluated Monday morning, and if he's unable to play that night against the Wild, expect a recall to back up Jaroslav Halak. The 32-year-old backstop posted his first shutout of the season Friday against the Hurricanes, when he knocked away all 45 shots. Still, his duties have been almost strictly in back-to-back matchups, so even if he's healthy, he'll likely be in a reserve role Monday.
