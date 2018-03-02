Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Skating with pads
Greiss (lower body) took a twirl on the ice Friday sporting full gear, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Getting some work with the pads on is certainly a step in the right direction, but the Isles have yet to provide any indication of when the netminder might be ready to return to the crease. Jaroslav Halak has lost six of his previous seven outings, which highlights the need for a change of pace in the 31-year-old Greiss. Neither tender has separated himself this season and been able to truly claim the No. 1 spot, which means fantasy owners should expect coach Doug Weight to ride the hot hand whenever the German is cleared to return.
