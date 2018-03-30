Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated for backup duty Friday

Greiss (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday. According to Brian Compton of NHL.com, the German backstop is expected to serve as the backup to Christopher Gibson for the evening's home contest against the Maple Leafs.

Greiss hasn't played since shutting out the Hurricanes on the road over a month ago. It's been a trying year for the German puck plugger, as he's been limited to 24 games with a 3.84 GAA and .891 save percentage counting as the worst ratios of his career -- not counting his early years when Greiss was merely a depth goalie.