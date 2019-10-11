Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Carolina

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's road matchup with the Hurricanes.

Greiss was razor sharp in his season debut Sunday against Winnipeg, turning aside 35 of 36 shots en route to a tidy 4-1 victory. The German netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his second win of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Carolina club that's won four straight games to open the 2019-20 campaign.