Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Columbus
Greiss is in line to start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss has been rock solid this season, posting a 2-1-0 record in four appearances while registering a 2.27 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 33-year-old German will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
